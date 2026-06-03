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5 arrested for gangrape of 15-yr-old girl inside moving car in Assam: Police

The survivor was given immediate shelter, however the prime accused managed to flee and was arrested later on the same day

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 01:26 pm IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
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Five men were arrested for allegedly gangrape of a 15-year-old girl from Assam’s Biswanath district multiple times in a moving vehicle over several months before she was rescued by the police last week, officials said on Wednesday.

Police confirmed that the vehicle used in the crime has been recovered. (Representative Image/iStock)

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Dipti Mali told HT that the matter came to light on May 26 after a group of locals intercepted a suspicious vehicle and rescued the victim from an area under the jurisdiction of the Biswanath Chariali police station.

“Locals reported that the girl and the occupants of the car were found in a compromising state. The girl later revealed that she was subjected to forceful sexual intercourse by multiple men inside that moving vehicle,” Mali said.

The survivor was given immediate shelter, however the prime accused managed to flee and was arrested later on the same day, while four more were arrested between May 28 and 30, police said.

“Following the first arrest, our manhunt continued. Though she was in deep distress and unable to name everyone, she was able to identify their houses because she had been taken there in the past. Based on this information, we arrested four more between May 28 and 30,” an official said.

“She is in severe trauma and cannot recall specific dates, but she stated that she was repeatedly assaulted sometimes by two to three men, and at times by one or two. This was happening regularly. Even the day before she was rescued, she was raped inside the same moving vehicle,” police added.

Mali said that the victim has since been shifted to a government shelter home, as the investigation revealed inadequate care and supervision at home.

“Locals informed us that she would sometimes not return home for days, and the family remained indifferent. She is only 15, and we believe she will be safer and better cared for in a shelter home until she turns 18. However, the final decision rests with the court,” Mali said.

All five accused were produced before a local court following the final arrest on May 30, and further investigation is underway. Police confirmed that the vehicle used in the crime has been recovered.

“We have recovered solid forensic and circumstantial evidence from the vehicle. The houses pointed out by the victim are also being searched,” an investigating officer said, adding that statements from the victim, the accused, and available witnesses are being recorded to ensure a comprehensive charge-sheet is filed swiftly.

The victim’s family members expressed deep trauma over the incident and demanded immediate, exemplary punishment for the accused.

 
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