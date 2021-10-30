5 big changes coming into effect from November 1. Check details here

From Monday (November 1), many sectors and things associated with day-to-day affairs will see changes. While some of these changes will affect the common people, others will give them a chance to earn money.

These changes are coming into effect just days before the country celebrates Diwali, the festival of light.

On the technological front too, a major change will be implemented by instant messaging service WhatsApp which will affect many users across the country as well as the world.

Here is a look at some of these changes:

Price of LPG cylinders expected to go up: News agency PTI reported earlier this month that the price of the the cylinders with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), used for cooking food in many houses, can be increased by oil marketing companies. The news agency said that under-recovery on the fuel widened to over ₹100 per cylinder. However, the increase depends on the permission from the government, PTI reported. If allowed, this will be the fifth increase in cooking gas rates across all categories households. At present, LPG cylinder costs ₹899.50 in national capital Delhi.

Relief for pensioners: The State Bank of India (SBI) is launching a new service from November 1. Under it, the pensioners won't have to visit a bank branch to submit lifer certificate. The facility will allow the pensioners to do so via a video call.

Good news for investors: Those looking to invest their hard-earned money will get a chance on November 1, when the initial public offer (IPO) of Policybazaar will open. They will get more chance when the IPO of digital payments company Paytm launches on November 8. Apart from Policybazaar, the IPOs of SJS Enterprice, chemical maker Sigachi industries will also open on November 1. It is also the date when Nykaa's IPO closes for public.

Special trains in festival season: The Indian Railways will run special traisn in view of Diwali, Chhath and other festivals in the month of November. While some of these traisn will start from November 1, others will be launched on different dates spread across the month. Apart from that, the Southern Railway announced on October 25 that their non-monsoon timetable will be effective from November 1.

WhatsApp to end support for some Android and iOS users: Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has shared the list of smartphones which use old software - both Android and iOS - and won't be able to use the messaging platform from November 1. The users who have not updated their operating systems have been asked to do so before that date.

