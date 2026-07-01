5 booked after videos show child abuse at B’luru IT campus creche

Five women, employed at a daycare centre inside Capgemini’s Bengaluru campus, were booked after purported videos surfaced online allegedly showing toddlers being abused at the facility, police said, adding that a probe has been launched to verify the authenticity of the videos and whether more children were being subjected to similar treatment.

India News

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The incident first came to light on Monday when the videos surfaced on WhatsApp. An FIR was registered at Marathahalli police station on Tuesday. Police said the daycare centre, located in the Brookefield area, primarily cares for children of Capegemini employees, who leave their children there during office hours.

Whitefield deputy commissioner of police Saidulu Adavath said: “An FIR has been registered against five women staff of the daycare centre under the relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act. The accused are being questioned. No arrests have been made so far, and we are verifying the authenticity of the videos.”

When contacted for a reaction, Capegemini said: “We are cooperating fully with the authorities. We are temporarily closing the Bengaluru on-campus daycare facility.”