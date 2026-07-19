5 dead, four more missing after landslides in Nagaland’s Mon district

Five persons including a 16-year-old died and four others are missing after a series of devastating landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Nagaland’s Mon town on Sunday, officials said.

Rajya Sabha MP S Phangnon Konyak said incessant rains in the wee hours of the morning had led to widespread destruction at various localities this morning. (X/SPhangnon/)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mon Deputy Commissioner Wennyei Konyak confirmed that search and rescue teams have retrieved five bodies so far, including that of a 16-year-old. Four others are still missing, Konyak said. A 10-year-old is among the dozen people injured in the landslides.

Officials said at least 45 houses were completely destroyed in the landslides, which struck multiple locations across the town between 6am and 2pm.

Also Read | Monsoon to intensify across North, Northeast India; IMD warns of heavy rain

A massive joint rescue operation is underway, involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Assam Rifles, local police, and residents. An emergency relief camp has been set up at the Konyak Union office to shelter the displaced.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, rescue and relief efforts are facing severe bottlenecks as Mon town remains completely isolated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, rescue and relief efforts are facing severe bottlenecks as Mon town remains completely isolated. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Mon town, as of now, is completely cut off. The roads leading to the district headquarters from Tizit and Naginimora are both cut off as the two sub-divisions are flooded; the road from Mokokchung cannot be taken as a connecting bridge has collapsed,” Konyak said.

The only route to reach Mon is via the Tuensang district, which is much longer.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has announced an ex-gratia assistance of ₹4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹74,000 for the injured.

The state government said essential commodities, food, and temporary shelter would be provided to all affected families. The administration has urged citizens to remain vigilant, avoid vulnerable slopes and riverbanks, and rely strictly on official updates to prevent the spread of rumours.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to an official statement, the state government is closely monitoring the situation as extreme weather events batter several parts of Nagaland. Apart from Mon, the Tuli sub-division in Mokokchung district and other adjoining areas have reported severe damage to public infrastructure and private property due to flash floods and landslides.