5 dead in Arunachal, 2 in Assam as rains continue to pound parts of Northeast

Guwahati: Torrential rain continued to lash parts of the northeast on Monday with five deaths reported from Arunachal Pradesh and two in Assam, officials informed.

According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report released on Monday evening, two deaths were reported in Cachar district taking the total number of deaths in the state since Friday to five.

Nearly 200,000 people in 20 districts of the state have been affected by floods and nearly 33,000 displaced people are taking shelter in relief camps in five of the affected districts. Over 16,000 hectare of crop area has been submerged by flood waters, the report added.

Since Sunday, five people were killed and six others were injured in two separate landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, a state government release said. According to reports, a few houses were swept away at Modirijo village between Itanagar and Naharlagun on NH-415 on Monday.

Meanwhile, connectivity to Barak Valley in Assam, which got disrupted since Saturday due to damaged roads and railway tracks in Dima Hasao district, continued to remain affected with heavy rain lashing the area on Monday. As trains and trucks on these routes carry food and other essentials to Mizoram and Tripura as well, there’s concern about shortages in the new few days.

“We have been able to evacuate all passengers of the two trains stranded at Ditokchera and New Halflong in Dima Hasao district. It is still raining heavily there, and due to it 27 more breaches have been reported on the railway tracks apart from the 26 recorded till Sunday. Till date, we have fully cancelled 28 trains till May 24 and partially cancelled 26 trains,” informed Sabyasachi De, CPRO, Northeastern Frontier Railway (NFR).

“Efforts are on to repair damaged lines and restore train services to South Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram. New Halflong station is completely inundated with debris. Restoration work on damaged tracks have started and on Monday we were able to repair 11 of the 53 damaged locations,” he added.

Rikki B. Phukan, disaster management officer at Dima Hasao, informed that 61 villages in the district have been affected by floods. On Monday, a portion of the Halflong-Jatinga state highway was damaged due to fresh landslides.

According to the IMD office in Guwahati, four states in the region witnessed excess rainfall than normal from May 1 to May 16. While Meghalaya recorded 115% excess, Assam 49%, Manipur 27%, Nagaland 18% and Arunachal Pradesh 11%. Tripura recorded 44% deficit rainfall than normal and Mizoram 41% less rain than normal in this period.

“We are witnessing heavy rainfall because of moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal due to strong lower-level southerly/south westerly winds. In the past as well, the northeast witnesses heavy to very heavy rainfall in May,” said Sunit Das, scientist at Guwahati office of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD office, widespread to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places till May 19 in Arunachal Pradesh and thunderstorm/lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura is “very likely” till Friday.

A bulletin by the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Monday issued an “extreme flood situation” alert in Kopili River in Assam with it flowing nearly 2 metre above the danger level at Kampur in Nagaon district.

Severe flood situation alert was issued for Barak River at Annapurnaghat and Badarpurghat in Cachar district, Kushiyara River at Karimganj in Karimganj district and Brahmaputra River at Nematighat in Jorhat district.

