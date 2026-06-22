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5 held in Odisha for assaulting a Kerala labourer over kidnapping rumours: Cop

The incident follows the arrest of at least 24 people on Saturday for the alleged assault of two NGO workers in Rayagada district

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 05:18 pm IST
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
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Five persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting a Kerala-based labourer on Sunday in Odisha’s Sambalpur town amid suspicions that he was a kidnapper, police said on Monday.

The arrests were made after viral videos of the assault appeared on social media. (Representative Photo/iStock)

According to police the arrests were made after viral videos of the assault appeared on social media.

The victim, Vishnu Sibu, a resident of Alleppey in Kerala, was rescued by a police team on Sunday and admitted to hospital. He was later discharged and sent back to Kerala on Monday.

Sambalpur additional superintendent of police (SP) Ajay Kumar Mishra said that Vishnu earlier worked as a welding labourer under a contractor in Bargarh district. He was unemployed for the past few months and had been looking for work in Sambalpur for nearly two weeks.

“While he was near Dhobapada Chhak, some locals became suspicious because of his appearance and inability to communicate in the local language. They assumed he had come to commit a crime and assaulted him,” Mishra said.

 
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