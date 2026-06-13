5 IAF personnel killed in Jorhat AN-32 plane crash, inquiry ordered

Five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel have lost their lives in the crash involving an AN-32 transport aircraft at the Jorhat air base in Assam.

Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft (X/Manjeet Negi)

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The crash occurred when the turboprop twin-engine aircraft was attempting to land at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday.

In a statement, the IAF said it regrets the loss of five personnel in the An-32 accident at Assam's Jorhat.

“Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} It also ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the crash that occurred at the Jorhat Air Force Station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the crash that occurred at the Jorhat Air Force Station. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Visuals from the Jorhat airfield showed the aircraft split into two at the airstrip after the crash. The wreckage could be seen lying adjacent to the runway even as rescue and emergency workers tried to douse the fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visuals from the Jorhat airfield showed the aircraft split into two at the airstrip after the crash. The wreckage could be seen lying adjacent to the runway even as rescue and emergency workers tried to douse the fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The AN-32 is a twin-engine military transport aircraft that has been extensively used by the IAF for logistics, cargo transportation and operational support missions across diverse terrains, including high-altitude and remote regions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AN-32 is a twin-engine military transport aircraft that has been extensively used by the IAF for logistics, cargo transportation and operational support missions across diverse terrains, including high-altitude and remote regions. {{/usCountry}}

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