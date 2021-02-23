5 killed in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Five persons were killed in two different road accidents in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Tuesday morning, the police said.

In Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, three persons, including two construction workers and the driver of a mini goods carrier they were travelling in, were killed when the vehicle hit a tree and overturned.

According to the Vinukonda police, the Tata Ace vehicle, carrying close to 25 workers from Yemmiganur in Kurnool district, skidded off the road and hit a road-side tree before turning turtle near Andugula Kothapalem village at around 5.30 am.

Three persons died on the spot and 20 others sustained injuries. The two construction workers were identified as Ernala Srinivas and Bhimayya. The name of the driver and the age of the victims were yet to be ascertained, the police said, adding that the workers were travelling from Kurnool to Guntur for some construction work.

The police deployed a crane for rescue work. “The injured were shifted to Vinukonda government hospital for treatment. Investigation is on,” said police officer.

In another road accident in Telangana’s Peddapalli district, two persons were killed and two others were seriously injured, when the car they were travelling in, hit the road divider and overturned at Malyalapalli village on Hyderabad-Peddapalli Rajiv Rahadari highway on Tuesday morning, the police said.

According to Ramagundam sub-inspector of police S Sailaja, the deceased were identified as Kotha Srinivas and Kotha Rambabu, both gold merchants from Narasaropet in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district.

Two others identified as Santosh Kumar and Santosh Babu were grievously injured and they were immediately shifted to the government hospital in Karimnagar town.

“The merchants were carrying gold ornaments worth more than ₹1 crore. The staff of the ambulance service (toll free number 108), who were shifting the injured and the bodies of the victims to the hospital, noticed the bag of gold ornaments and sincerely handed it to the police station,” the SI said.