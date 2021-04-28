Home / India News / 5 of family killed after house collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur
5 of family killed after house collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur

The victims have been identified as Umashankar (50), his wife Gudia (48); their sons Shubham (22) and Saurabh (18); and daughter Sandhya (20), police said, adding they were informed about the incident by the family's neighbours.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Mirzapur
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 06:25 PM IST
According to locals, the family had been living in the house for almost three generations.(HT Archives. Representative image)

Five members of a family died in their sleep after the roof of their house collapsed here early on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened around 3 am in the Choti Gudri area.

The victims have been identified as Umashankar (50), his wife Gudia (48); their sons Shubham (22) and Saurabh (18); and daughter Sandhya (20), police said, adding they were informed about the incident by the family's neighbours.

Five bodies were recovered from the debris, police said.

Umashaknar was a motor mechanic, they said, adding his second daughter is the only surviving member of the family. She was not here when the tragedy struck.

"She studies in Varanasi. Her wedding was scheduled in November this year," a senior official said.

According to locals, the family had been living in the house for almost three generations.

District Magistrate PK Lakshkar said they used to pay a minimal rent of around 200 for the back portion of the house.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the incident and announced 2 lakh of financial assistance for each casualty.

