5 students arrested for assaulting junior in Telangana biz school: Police

Hyderabad Five students of a private business school in Telangana have been arrested and a search operation has been launched for seven others for allegedly assaulting a first-year student in the hostel room, police said on Saturday. In his complaint to the police, the first-year student also alleged that he was forced to chant a religious slogan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the incident took place in Shankarpally on November 1 and the student approached the Cyberabad police through an e-mail on November 3. A video of the student being beaten up went viral on Friday.

“A complaint was subsequently filed after inquiring into the veracity of the mail and the video,” Shamshabad DCP R Jagadishwar Reddy said.

He said the accused was booked at the Shankerpally police station under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing injury), 450 (trespassing into house), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 r/w 34 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code, besides Section 4 (i)(ii) of Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act.

“However, investigation later revealed that it did not involve any ragging, as only three of the students who assaulted the complainant are his seniors and others are his batchmates. They beat up the boy over an issue related to his girlfriend,” Reddy said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video, which was apparently shot on the mobile by one of the assailants, showed them beating up the boy. One of them virtually sitting on the body of the victim and pushing his head to the cot with his knee, making him suffocated, while others were shouting “beat him till he dies”.

The DCP said the incident took place following a rift between the victim and his former girlfriend. “The student allegedly made some comments on his ex-girlfriend... and she shared the chat with other students at the college, which led to the assault,” he said.

The DCP said the college management had suspended all the 12 students for a period of one year and the anti-ragging squad of the college was inquiring into the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have arrested five students so far and we are looking out for others involved in the incident,” Reddy added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON