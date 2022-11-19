Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 50 lakh lottery win of Bengal cattle smuggling accused under CBI lens

50 lakh lottery win of Bengal cattle smuggling accused under CBI lens

india news
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 12:13 AM IST

The CBI, probing alleged links between a multi-crore cattle smuggling case and lottery prize money won by arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, suspects the prime accused in the first case may have won a similar lotter prize in 2017, an official said.

50 lakh lottery win of Bengal cattle smuggling accused under CBI lens
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing alleged links between a multi-crore cattle smuggling case and lottery prize money won by arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, suspects the prime accused in the first case may have won a similar lotter prize in 2017, an official said.

The agency had earlier come across transactions of huge amounts made to the bank accounts of Mondal and his daughter, Sukanya, in 2019 and 2021, the official said, seeking anonymity.

“Now, the bank statement of Mohammad Enamul Haque, the prime accused in the cattle smuggling case, also reveals that 50 lakh was deposited in his account in 2017. It could be the lottery prize money,” the official said.

Both Mondal and Haque are in custody.

Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 in connection with its probe in a cattle smuggling case. Officials probing the cattle smuggling case said the federal agency is investigating whether the TMC leader procured the prize-winning ticket from someone else to conceal the proceeds from the smuggling operation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is running a parallel probe into the Nagaland-based lottery company’s operations in Bengal, after relatives of two more TMC leaders recently bagged the first prize of 1 crore.

Haque was arrested in November 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP