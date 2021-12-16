Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 50th anniversary of 1971 war today, leaders remember sacrifice of armed forces
india news

50th anniversary of 1971 war today, leaders remember sacrifice of armed forces

The 1971 war between India and Pakistan, which lasted for 13 days from December 3 till December 16, saw the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani troops to the joint forces of the Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini.
The instrument of surrender was signed between Lt Gen AAK Niazi and Lt Gen JS Aurora in Dhaka on December 16, 1971.(AFP photo)
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi

December 16 is celebrated as Vijay Diwas every year to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan during the 1971 Liberation War that led to the creation of Bangladesh. This year, it is the 50th anniversary of the war.

The 1971 war between India and Pakistan, which lasted for 13 days from December 3 till December 16, saw the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani troops to the joint forces of the Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini. The instrument of surrender was signed between Lt Gen AAK Niazi and Lt Gen JS Aurora in Dhaka on December 16, 1971.

Also Read| ‘Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces’: PM tweets on Victory Day

This was the largest surrender ever after the second World War. The Indian government at that time was being led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Leaders across the political spectrum in India remembered the 1971 war.

RELATED STORIES

"On the occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Diwas' we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war. The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India's military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements," Union defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Also Read| 50th Victory Day of Bangladesh: President Kovind to join celebrations today

Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that the day marks a glorious chapter in India’s history and “we remain indebted to the strong leadership” of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, recalled the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of India's armed forces.

Last year, Modi lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Bangladesh will be holding the golden jubilee celebrations in Dhaka on Thursday which will be attended by India's President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a three-day visit to the neighbouring country. This is his first international visit since the beginning of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in 2020.

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india bangladesh pakistan
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP