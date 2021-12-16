50th anniversary of 1971 war today, leaders remember sacrifice of armed forces

December 16 is celebrated as Vijay Diwas every year to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan during the 1971 Liberation War that led to the creation of Bangladesh. This year, it is the 50th anniversary of the war.

The 1971 war between India and Pakistan, which lasted for 13 days from December 3 till December 16, saw the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani troops to the joint forces of the Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini. The instrument of surrender was signed between Lt Gen AAK Niazi and Lt Gen JS Aurora in Dhaka on December 16, 1971.

This was the largest surrender ever after the second World War. The Indian government at that time was being led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Leaders across the political spectrum in India remembered the 1971 war.

"On the occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Diwas' we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war. The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India's military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements," Union defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that the day marks a glorious chapter in India’s history and “we remain indebted to the strong leadership” of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, recalled the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of India's armed forces.

Last year, Modi lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Bangladesh will be holding the golden jubilee celebrations in Dhaka on Thursday which will be attended by India's President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a three-day visit to the neighbouring country. This is his first international visit since the beginning of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in 2020.

