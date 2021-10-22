Home / India News / 50-yr-old passenger on Bengaluru-Delhi Vistara flight falls ill, dies in Indore
Vistara’s Bengaluru-Delhi flight UK 818 made a medical emergency landing at Indore’s Devi Ahilya bai Holkar airport to get medical assistance for the passenger but he died on way to the hospital
A passenger onboard Vistara flight from Bengaluru to Delhi complained of breathlessness before he fainted. The plane was landed at Indore airport to get him medical attention but he died on way to the hospital (REUTERS/File Photo)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 05:30 PM IST
By Neha LM Tripathi

Mumbai: A 50-year-old Delhi based passenger on a Vistara flight from Bengaluru to Delhi on Thursday evening died after complaining of breathlessness, people familiar with the matter said.

Flight UK 818 made a medical emergency landing at Indore’s Devi Ahilya bai Holkar airport after the passenger, Manoj Kumar Agarwal complained of uneasiness and fainted on board. The flight landed at 9.50pm with around 150 passengers on board. According to Indore airport officials, the passenger died while he was in the ambulance.

Agrawal was, however, rushed to Banthia hospital but he couldn’t be revived. “The passenger’s pulse was very low at the time he was deboarded from the aircraft. He was declared dead on arrival by the hospital at 10.22pm,” said an airport official.

The flight (an Airbus 320 aircraft) took off from Indore to Delhi at 10.52pm and landed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at 12.20am.

Vistara did not comment on the incident.

“The passenger’s family was later informed via phone call. The body will be flown to Delhi by a charter flight on Friday evening,” an Indore airport official said.

