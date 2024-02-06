 5,175 children registered on NCPCR repatriation portal: Smriti Irani tells Lok Sabha | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / 5,175 children registered on NCPCR repatriation portal: Smriti Irani tells Lok Sabha

5,175 children registered on NCPCR repatriation portal: Smriti Irani tells Lok Sabha

ByAditi Agrawal
Feb 06, 2024 02:36 PM IST

The portal digitally monitors and tracks the restoration and repatriation of children as per protocols given under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015

As many as 5,175 children have been registered on the GHAR (Go Home and Reunite) a portal of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), developed for ‘restoration and repatriation of children’, Union minister of women and child development Smriti Irani told the Lok Sabha in a written response on Friday.

Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Interim Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi/ (ANI Photo)
Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Interim Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi/ (ANI Photo)

The portal, developed in November 2022, digitally monitors and tracks the restoration and repatriation of children as per protocols given under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Case histories of children in the Juvenile Justice System are uploaded to this database, and their progress is tracked and monitored across states. In future, this portal will have a checklist to identify children who are not getting their entitled compensation or other monetary benefits, Irani said.

The NCPCR has requested all states and Union Territories to update the data of children on the portal, she added.

Separately, the WCD ministry runs the ‘TrackChild Portal’ that tracks all missing and rescued children in the country. This portal is integrated with the Crime and Criminal Tracking and Network Systems (CCTNS) of the Union ministry of home affairs so that relevant police departments can match FIRs related to missing children against the TrackChild database to trace them.

Any citizen can report any missing or sighted children on this portal through the ‘Khoya Paya’ feature.

