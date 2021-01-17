52 people develop allergic reaction, one severe after receiving Covid-19 vaccine
An AIIMS worker, who was administered a shot of Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' here on Saturday, was admitted to a hospital after he developed an allergic reaction.
"An All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi security guard has developed an allergic reaction after receiving Covid-19 vaccination here on Saturday. He is kept under observation of doctors at the hospital," an AIIMS official said.
It is to mention a total of 95 healthcare beneficiaries received the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi on Saturday, the official added.
The total number of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) post-Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi stands at 52 out of which only one is severe, said the Delhi Government on Saturday. At least 4,319 healthcare workers received Covid-19 shot against the target of 8,117. The vaccination was held at 81 sites in the national capital, it said.
Two healthcare workers who received the Covid-19 vaccine at NDMC's Charak Palika Hospital faced mild adverse event post-vaccination, said New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) official.
They suffered mild tightness in the chest. They were kept under observation by the AEFI team and were discharged after 30 minutes when they felt normal.
At least 1,91,181 healthcare beneficiaries received Covid-19 jab yesterday across India, marking it as a historic and biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Termed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of India, the drive aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and then reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.
