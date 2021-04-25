551 oxygen generation plants to be set up through PM CARES: PMO

Amid several states facing shortage of medical oxygen which was caused due to surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases across the country, the Prime Minister's office (PMO) gave approval for allocation of funds from PM CARES for installation of 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants inside public health facilities in the country. PMO also directed that these plants should made operational as soon as possible as they will act as a major boost to oxygen availability at the district level.

Oxygen is an important element used in the treatment of certain medical conditions which arise due to the Covid-19 infection.

According to the statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the plants will be established in identified government hospitals and the procurement will be done through ministry of health and family welfare.

"The basic aim behind establishing PSA oxygen generation plants at government hospitals in the district headquarters is to further strengthen the public health system and ensure that each of these hospitals has a captive oxygen generation facility. Such an in-house captive oxygen generation facility would address the day to day medical oxygen needs of these hospitals and the district," the statement said.

In addition, the liquid medical oxygen (LMO) would also serve as a top up to the captive oxygen generation.

"Such a system will go a long way in ensuring that government hospitals in the districts do not face sudden disruption of oxygen supplies and have access to adequate uninterrupted oxygen supply to manage the Covid-19 patients and other patients needing such support," the statement said.

India is facing increased pressure on health facilities amid the second wave of coronavirus disease pandemic with several states reporting severe shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

On Sunday, the country recorded 349,691 Covid-19 which took the country’s tally to 16,960,172, according to Union ministry of health and family welfare. The single-day death toll also made a new record as 2,767 people died during the same period taking the total death tally to 192,311.