5G lawsuit: Delhi HC expunges remarks against Juhi Chawla; reduces fine cost

The Delhi high court on Thursday expunged remarks made by its judge against Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla, earlier when it was hearing her petition challenging setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country on account of health hazards.

The court also reduced the fine against the actress from ₹20 lakh to ₹2 lakh, saying she "didn't take up 5G issue in a frivolous and casual manner".

Juhi Chawla and a few others had approached the Delhi high court against 5G rollout which a single-judge bench in June termed as 'defective' and 'abuse of process of law'. The bench also noted that the suit was filed for gaining publicity and imposed a fine of ₹20 lakh.

During today's virtual hearing, the court also noted that Chawal volunteered to work with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and feature in the programmes for empowering the marginalised section of the society.

The actor thanked the court for the reduction in fine and offered to assist in any matter of public interest. "I thank you for your interest in reducing the costs imposed on me. I would like to mention that I moved the suit for relief to my immediate family as well as all citizens in the entire country," she said during the hearing, according to the ANI.

"I have been studying the effects of harmful radiation since 2010. Aspects related to my background and actions were totally ignored. It is a serious matter but it has been sidelined. I'm thankful that you acknowledged that the matter is serious," she said.

