6 charred to death as hut catches fire in Telangana’s Mancherial district

Six persons, including two children, were charred to death when their hut caught fire in Telangana’s Mancherial district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at Gudipelli-Venkatapur village of Mandamarri block. The deceased were identified as Masu Shivaiah (50), his wife Rajyalaxmi (45), daughter Mounika (22), granddaughters Himabindu (2) and Sweety and relative Shanigarapu Shanthaiah (55).

In-charge deputy commissioner of police Akhil Mahajan said the hut caught fire at around 1am when all the inmates were asleep. “The exact cause of fire is not immediately known,” he said.

Mahajan said since the hut was built with wooden pillars, it got burnt easily and the six were burnt alive even before they realised that their hut caught fire.

Police suspect that either an explosion of an LPG cylinder or electrical short-circuit could have caused the accident.

On receiving information about the incident, firefighters from Mancherial town and police rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The bodies were shifted to the Mancherial Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

Government Whip Balka Suman expressed shock over the incident and assured all support to the kin of the victims on behalf of the state government.

