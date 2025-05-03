Stampede at Goa’s Lairai Devi temple leaves 6 dead, over 15 injured

At least six people were killed and over 15 injured in a stampede at the Lairai Devi temple in Goa's Shrigao on Saturday, ANI reported, quoting North Goa SP Akshat Kaushal. Lairai Devi temple in Goa's Shrigao.(goawow-Instagram )

The stampede occurred in the early hours at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village, where thousands of devotees from Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka had gathered for the annual festival, news agency PTI reported.

A senior police officer was quoted as saying that the exact cause of the incident would be determined following an investigation.

State health minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed that at least 30 people were injured, with eight in critical condition. Two of the injured have been referred to Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said he was deeply saddened by the Lairai Zatra stampede in Shirgaon and assured support to the affected families.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and have assured all possible support to the affected families. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that every necessary measure is being taken. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji spoke with me and took detailed stock of the situation, offering his full support during this difficult time,” Sawant wrote in a post on X.

The temple is known for its blend of northern and southern architectural styles, hosts the Shirgao Jatra every May. The festival, which features a traditional fire-walking ritual, attracts thousands of devotees.

Villagers from nearby areas, including Maulingem, participate in the religious rituals and offerings dedicated to Goddess Lairai throughout the day, as mentioned on the Goa Tourism website.

As midnight nears during the Lairai Jatra, devotees perform a spirited circular dance inside the temple, clashing sticks in rhythm with drum beats.

At the end of the dance sessions, a chosen person lights a massive bonfire near the temple, marking the most dramatic moment of the night. In the early morning hours, after the fire dies down, the ritual of walking barefoot across hot embers begins.

Devotees run through the coals chanting Devi Lairai’s name, some repeating the act multiple times. Afterward, they discard their garlands on a banyan tree and head home, as the festival ends with the sunrise.