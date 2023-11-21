6 injured in fight over shortage of rasgullas at wedding function in Agra

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI | , Agra
Nov 21, 2023 06:01 AM IST

A case has been registered after six people were injured in a fight at a wedding function in Uttar Pradesh over shortage of rasgullas.

Six people were injured in a fight that broke out at a wedding function here in Uttar Pradesh over shortage of rasgullas, police said on Monday.

The incident was reported from the Shamsabad area around Sunday midnight. The injured were hospitalised and their condition is stable, they said.

"Six people were injured in the incident and a case has been registered. Those who are in hospital are out of danger," SHO Shamsabad police station Anil Sharma said.

"On Sunday, there was a wedding function at the residence of Brijbhan Kushwaha... at the function, a person passed a comment on the shortage of rasgullas," he said.

This led to a fight, and Bhagwan Devi, Yogesh, Manoj, Kailash, Dharmendra and Pawan were injured, Sharma said

Last year in October, a man was killed in a fight over shortage of sweets at a wedding in Etmadpur.

