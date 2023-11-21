6 injured in fight over shortage of rasgullas at wedding function in Agra

Six people were injured in a fight that broke out at a wedding function here in Uttar Pradesh over shortage of rasgullas, police said on Monday.

Last year in October, a man was killed in a fight over shortage of sweets at a wedding in Etmadpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident was reported from the Shamsabad area around Sunday midnight. The injured were hospitalised and their condition is stable, they said.

"Six people were injured in the incident and a case has been registered. Those who are in hospital are out of danger," SHO Shamsabad police station Anil Sharma said.

"On Sunday, there was a wedding function at the residence of Brijbhan Kushwaha... at the function, a person passed a comment on the shortage of rasgullas," he said.

This led to a fight, and Bhagwan Devi, Yogesh, Manoj, Kailash, Dharmendra and Pawan were injured, Sharma said

Last year in October, a man was killed in a fight over shortage of sweets at a wedding in Etmadpur.