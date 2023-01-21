7 injured in twin blasts in Jammu city’s Narwal area

At least seven persons were injured in two mysterious blasts in Narwal area of Jammu city on Saturday, police said.

Government medical college and hospital superintendent Dr Narinder Bhatiali said, “seven injured in the blasts are being treated at the hospital. Surgery is being performed on one of them, who suffered splinter injuries in his stomach”.

Earlier, additional director general of police Mukesh Singh said, “Six people were injured in twin blasts at Narwal”.

The area is a hub of commercial activity and remains busy throughout the day with people owning vehicles of all types visiting the place for repairs and maintenance. It has many shops of tyres, spare parts, junk dealers and car accessories.

“The blasts were reported from two vehicles in yard number 7 of Transport Nagar. We are investigating the nature of blasts,” said a senior police officer.

Soon after the blasts, police officials rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

The injured were rushed to the hospital by shop keepers and locals.

The blasts occurred amid a high alert in view of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and five days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

It may be stated here that Rajouri district witnessed killings of seven Hindus on January 1 and 2 at Dhangr village in two back to back terror attacks.

On December 28, four heavily-armed terrorists, travelling in a truck to Kashmir after infiltrating from Pakistan, were killed in a “chance encounter” with security forces at Sidhra, around 11 km from Narwal.

The Jammu region has been witnessing a spike in terror activities.

On January 14, Union home minister Amit Shah on a visit to Jammu said that security grid in Jammu and Kashmir will be made impregnable within the next three months.

He also asserted the government would bring to justice the perpetrators of the two back-to-back attacks in Rajouri.

Following Dhangri killings, Amit Shah had also rushed 18 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to intensify anti terror operations in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

