6 Maoists killed in encounter with Greyhounds in Visakhapatnam forests

Six members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) were killed in an exchange of fire with the Greyhound forces of Andhra Pradesh police in Visakhapatnam early on Wednesday, the police said.

The encounter took place at Theegalametta forest area of Koyyuru block, when the Greyhounds, specially trained for anti-Maoist operations, were conducting combing operations.

“According to the preliminary information received from the spot, six bodies of Maoists were recovered along with an AK-47 rifle, a SLR (self-loading rifle), a carbine, three .303 rifles and a country-made weapon,” an official release from the Visakhapatnam (rural) district police said.

Koyyuru inspector of police Venkataramana said the exact details of the killed and injured Maoists were not yet known since the encounter spot was very deep in the forests. “Search operation is still underway. Additional police forces are being rushed to the area,” he said.

Unconfirmed reports said some of the top Maoist leaders managed to escape during the exchange of fire. The police forces are using helicopters to track the Maoist leaders, the reports said. Further details are awaited.