6 missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna in UP's Hamirpur, search underway

Six people, including children, went missing and three were rescued after a boat capsized in the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, police said on Thursday. Hamirpur: NDRF and SDRF personnel carry out a search and rescue operation after a boat capsized in the Yamuna River, in Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, May 7, 2026. (PTI)

They said the incident took place on Wednesday evening in Kutubpur Patiya hamlet under Bhauli gram panchayat in the Kurara police station area when nine people, not including the boatman, were returning from a river island.

According to police, the boat lost balance in the middle of the river and capsized around 7 pm.

The boatman, Dheeru, managed to rescue three people -- Vishnu, Rinku and Parul. The remaining six -- Akanksha (9), Rani (9), Brijrani (25), Labhyansh (5), Mahesh (6), and Aditya (11) -- are missing, police said.

District Magistrate Abhishek Goyal said a search for the missing is being conducted by teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Adityanath has directed the district administration to investigate the cause of the accident and put in place effective measures to prevent such incidents in future.

He has directed senior police and administrative officials to immediately reach the spot and ensure relief and rescue operations on a war footing, an official statement said.

Adityanath has called for rescue efforts to be intensified to trace the missing persons at the earliest and warned that any negligence in the matter would not be tolerated, it added.

The chief minister also instructed senior district officials to personally monitor the rescue operations and ensure all possible assistance to the affected families.

BJP MLA from Hamirpur Manoj Prajapati said attempts are on to trace the missing. "We will ensure compensation to the affected families in accordance with the rules and submit a report to the chief minister on the incident," he said.