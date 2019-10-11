6 persons including 3 cops, 1 BSF constable arrested for kidnapping man in Bengal

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:14 IST

Six persons, including three police constables and a BSF (Boarder Security Force) personnel, were arrested early Friday morning in Bengal on charges of kidnapping. The six were arrested from Birbhum district near Labpur police station area about 180 km away from Kolkata.

Those arrested were identified as constable Shaymal Mondal, constable Jakir Khan, constable Md. Hanif, BSF constable Amir Hossain, Manjarul Haque and Avijit Ghosh.

The six were arrested for kidnapping Soumen Kumar Bose, a resident of Kolkata, on Thursday from Central Avenue.

According to police, Bose is a “cheat, who allegedly took more than Rs 1 crore from Avijit Ghosh and a few others in the name of giving them government job.”

In order to recover the money Bose had defrauded, Avijit Ghosh had engaged five persons to kidnap him, the police said. Ghosh had allegedly told them that 40 per cent of the money that they would recover from Soumen Bose would be distributed among them.

“We received a message from the Kolkata Police that a man was kidnapped from Kolkata’s Bowbazar area in a Bolero car that was from Labpur area. The vehicle was detained by the police during patrolling on Thursday night. The six accused along with the kidnapped person were inside the car. Subsequently, a team of Kolkata Police arrived at Labpur police station on Friday morning and took away the detained persons,” said Shyam Singh, Superintendent of Police, Birbhum.

Singh said they would be produced before a court in Kolkata on Saturday.

CCTV footage on Central Avenue near Chandni Chowk revealed that the six came in the guise of police personnel and forced Soumen Bose in the car.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 22:14 IST