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6 workers killed after part of under-construction bridge collapses in UP’s Hamirpur

Officials said strong winds and rain swept through the area late on Wednesday night when a concrete slab of the bridge suddenly caved in

Published on: May 29, 2026 09:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Six labourers were killed while three others got injured on Friday after a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed following a storm over the Betwa river in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, officials said.

Three workers were stranded on one of the bridge pillars and efforts were made to bring them to rescue them. (PTI screengrab)

The accident took place around 3am near Morakandar Parsani village in Lalpura where a bridge linking the village with Naithi in Kurara area was being built. Officials said strong winds and rain swept through the area late on Wednesday night when a concrete slab of the bridge suddenly caved in.

Several workers had been resting beneath and around the structure to shelter from the storm when the slab collapsed on them.

Also Read:Bridge collapse: 2 more bodies recovered; CM orders probe

Police, district administration officials and teams of the state disaster response force (SDRF) reached the site after the incident and launched rescue operations.

Three workers were stranded on one of the bridge pillars and efforts were made to bring them to rescue them.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / 6 workers killed after part of under-construction bridge collapses in UP’s Hamirpur
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