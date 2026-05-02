Bridge collapses in Jammu’s Bantalab, 1 labourer dead, 2 buried under debris

A mason was rescued, the body of a labourer was retrieved and two others are still trapped under the debris after an old bridge collapsed near Thathar in the Bantalab area of Jammu city here on Friday. Rescue operations underway after a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in the Bantalab Thathar area, in Jammu on Friday. (ANI)

Chinore police post in-charge, SI Sahil Singh Chib said, “We rescued the mason, Tarsem Lal of Kanachak. However, a laborer was found dead in the debris. Searches are still on to rescue possibly two more labourers.”

Chib said that the PWD had been raising a new bridge adjoining an old bridge at Thathar when the old one collapsed and buried the labourers along with the mason.

The traffic was being allowed on the old bridge while construction work on the new bridge was underway.

Authorities have closed the road link following the collapse of the portion of the bridge.

Soon after the incident, police, army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams launched rescue operations to extricate those buried under the debris.

Family members of the labourers said around six workers engaged at the site at the time of the incident came under the debris when the structure collapsed. They said two of the labourers managed to escape, four got trapped.

The rescue operations were on till the filing of this report.