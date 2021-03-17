60% of all Covid-19 active cases concentrated in Maharashtra: Health ministry

The Union health ministry on Wednesday said that 60% of all Covid-19 active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra. "60% of all active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra. Mortality Rate is less than 2% even when certain States/UTs are seeing a surge," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

The health ministry said that the lowest point of new Covid-19 cases was on February 9. "Today, nearly 43% week-on-week increase in new Covid-19 cases and nearly 37% week on week increase in new deaths," it added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in states like Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh the number of Covid-19 cases has seen a rise while nearly 70 districts in the country have seen an increase in the positivity rate by over 150 per cent of late.

"If we do not stop it here, then a condition for a nationwide outbreak may emerge," he said.

The Maharashtra government has admitted that it is witnessing a second wave of Covid-19 infections and has begun taking measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Maharashtra recorded 17,864 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday which took the state’s toll to 2,347,328. The ctive cases rose to 138,813. With 87 deaths, the death toll reached 52,996. The state government said that 264,897 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine, which was the highest since the state began the inoculation drive.

Maharashtra is among the five states listed by the union health ministry that continue to report a high number of daily fresh Covid-19 cases. Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Thane are the top five districts of Maharashtra that contribute most to the active cases of the state.