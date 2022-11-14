Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 64-yr-old man raped neighbour’s little daughter in Tripura; arrested: Police

64-yr-old man raped neighbour’s little daughter in Tripura; arrested: Police

india news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 03:46 PM IST

The Tripura police said the man was arrested on a complaint filed by the young girl’s parents in Dhalai district.

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: A 64-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his neighbour’s three-year-old daughter in Tripura’s Dhalai district, police said on Monday.

Police said that the incident took place on November 11. The girl’s parents filed a complaint the following day.

“The accused was produced in court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The investigation is on,” said assistant inspector general Jyotishman Das Chowdhury.

This is the third reported case of rape of a minor in Tripura in the last few weeks.

On October 19, a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped in Unakoti district and a 13-year-old girl was gang-raped in Khowai district on October 26.

Tripura has reported 407 incidents of rape including 26 gang rape in the past two-and-half years, according to the state’s crime statistics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP