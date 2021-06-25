Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 67-year-old woman from Gujarat's Vadodara earns PhD, fulfills dream
india news

67-year-old woman from Gujarat's Vadodara earns PhD, fulfills dream

Usha Lodaya, who got married at 20-years-old, said that her daughter-in-law helped her in achieving this feat
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Usha Lodaya's (67) daughter-in-law said she studied for six to seven hours a day.(ANI)

In an astonishing display of determination, a woman from Gujarat's Vadodara has earned her PhD degree at the age of 67 years.

Married at the age of 20, Usha Lodaya, said she was helped by her daughter-in-law in achieving this feat.

"I was in the first year of my graduation when I got married. I always wanted to be a doctor. My parents wanted me to continue my studies after marriage but I could not continue and focused on my family instead. But now I am satisfied," Usha told ANI.

"When I came across a graduation course on Jainism in Maharashtra-based Shatrunjay Academy, I did not let this opportunity go and took admission in the first year of this course. It was an online course. After doing my Bachelor's, I did Masters and then got admission in the PhD on the basis of my marks," she added.

Being a grandmother, she encourages her children never to lose hope.

Her philosophy is to first set a goal in life and if one keeps working hard without losing courage, then one day he or she will definitely achieve the goal.

Calling herself a proud daughter-in-law, Usha's daughter-in-law Nisha Lodaya said: "Usha Ji used to study for six to seven hours a day. It is obvious that if the support of the family was not available to her, then it would have been difficult to achieve this goal. Her husband is not in this world today but her son and I boosted her morale. I am a proud daughter-in-law."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
phd gujarat vadodara

Related Stories

news

Whistleblower professor's student gets PhD from IIT Kharagpur after 6 years

UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:33 PM IST
mumbai news

How Covid-19 lockdown put PhD dreams on hold, left aspirants in Mumbai struggling

PUBLISHED ON OCT 21, 2020 12:04 AM IST
india news

Very few PhD students in top Indian institutes from SC, ST category: Data

PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:48 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Happy doggo’s day out at the beach may leave you smiling. Watch

Incredible video of this colourful snake will leave you amazed. Watch

‘So satisfying’: Video of ‘old fashioned’ cake cutter leaves people impressed

Harsh Goenka shares viral video of dog using car wash for back rubs
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP