7 Andhra fishermen rescued after over 3 weeks at sea

Seven people were killed and eight others were seriously injured when a private bus collided with their auto-rickshaw in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district early Thursday, police said.

The fishermen were stranded after a series of mechanical failures in their boat. (HT)

According to police, the accident occurred near Adda Road in Chilakaluripet mandal, when the private bus, which was travelling from Vijayawada towards Tirupati, rammed into the auto carrying 15 passengers.

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“Four passengers died on the spot, while two died at Guntur government general hospital and another succumbed to injuries at the Chilakaluripet government hospital,” a police officer from Chilakaluripet told reporters.

Deep Dive What happened to the seven fishermen who were missing at sea for over three weeks? The seven fishermen were traced alive off the Bengal coast after going missing in the Bay of Bengal due to mechanical failures on their boat. How did the seven fishermen manage to survive while stranded at sea? They rationed their provisions carefully, eating only once every two days, and endured harsh weather conditions until they were rescued by a fishing boat from Kolkata. Why was a coordinated search and rescue operation initiated for the missing fishermen? The operation was initiated after the fishermen failed to return as expected, prompting the Andhra Pradesh government, Indian Navy, and Coast Guard to search for them as a matter of priority.

The deceased were identified as Bontha Babu (62), Bontha Manemma (55), Sampurnamma (70), Lakshmamma (75), Gangamma (50), Chautapalli Suvartha (45) and Mariyamma (45), police said.

All the victims were residents of Veluru village in Chilakaluripet mandal, police said, adding that they had travelled to Kondamanjuluru in the neighbouring district to attend a birthday celebration and were returning to their village when the accident occurred.

On receiving information from local residents, police rushed to the accident site and launched rescue operations. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} “The eight injured persons, including four children, are undergoing treatment at Guntur GGH. Their condition is being closely monitored by doctors,” the police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The eight injured persons, including four children, are undergoing treatment at Guntur GGH. Their condition is being closely monitored by doctors,” the police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Chilakaluripet police registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident. They are examining the circumstances that led to the collision and whether negligence on the part of the private bus driver contributed to the mishap.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock and grief over the fatal road accident at Chilakaluripet.

A statement from the CMO said Naidu conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and expressed concern over the injuries suffered by the others.

“Officials informed him that the deceased were residents of Veluru village in Chilakaluripet mandal and that the injured had been shifted to Guntur GGH for treatment,” the statement said.

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The chief minister directed officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care. He also instructed the authorities to closely monitor their health condition and provide all necessary assistance.