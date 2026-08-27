7 dead in bus-auto rickshaw collision in Andhra Pradesh, CM Naidu expresses grief

Seven people were killed and six others injured after a private bus collided with an auto-rickshaw near Kala Mandir Junction here in Palnadu district on Thursday, police said.

The Chief Minister directed officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured and continuously monitor their health condition. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and grief over the deaths.

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According to Narasaraopet Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M Hanumanth Rao, the incident occurred around 1 am when the private bus heading to Tirupati reached the bypass near Chilakaluripet to board a passenger.

Deep Dive What were the circumstances surrounding the bus-auto rickshaw collision in Andhra Pradesh? The collision happened at around 1 am near Kala Mandir Junction when a private bus, traveling at about 40 kmph to Tirupati, hit an auto-rickshaw that had turned onto the wrong side of the road. Why did Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu express grief over the collision? CM Naidu expressed grief as the collision resulted in the deaths of seven individuals from Veluru village, which was compounded by the tragic loss of lives from the same community. How many people were injured in the bus-auto collision in Palnadu district? Six individuals were reported injured in the collision, with serious cases being shifted to Guntur General Hospital for treatment.

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After picking up the passenger, the bus proceeded towards the Narasaraopet bus stand when it hit an auto-rickshaw near Kala Mandir Junction, he said.

The auto turned on the wrong side of the road into the path of the bus, which was travelling at around 40 kmph, the DSP added.

"Seven people were killed and six others injured in the collision in Palnadu district," Rao told PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} Four people died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries in the hospital, said Rao. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four people died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries in the hospital, said Rao. {{/usCountry}}

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A case was registered relating to causing death by rash or negligent driving.

Officials informed CM Naidu that the deceased were from Veluru village in Chilakaluripet mandal and that those who sustained serious injuries were shifted to Guntur General Hospital for treatment.

The Chief Minister directed officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured and continuously monitor their health condition.

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy described the loss of lives as "heartbreaking", saying the fact that all victims belonged to the same village made the incident more painful.

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He urged authorities to provide immediate and the best possible medical treatment to all those injured.

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The former chief minister also called for a comprehensive inquiry into the cause of the accident and stronger road safety measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.