7 held in Gujarat after BSF soldier killed for objecting against daughter's obscene video: Report

As many as seven persons have been arrested for allegedly lynching a Border Security Person (BSF) personnel in Gujarat for protesting against an obscene video of his daughter, news agency ANI reported.

The soldier, identified as Melaji Vaghela (45), was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons and sticks by the family members of the boy whom he approached for uploading the video of his minor daughter online.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Nadiad VR Bajpai confirmed the arrests, saying that Vaghela, his son and relatives went to the house of one of the accused Shailash Yadav to speak with him and his family over the video. Thereafter, a fight broke out between the two sides wherein Shailesh's father Dinesh Yadav, uncle Arvind Yadav and other family members attacked the BSF soldier, resulting to his death on the spot.

Two women are among the seven family members who have been arrested on charges of murder and rioting. All accused have been sent to judicial custody, ANI reported.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Shailesh aka Sunil Yadav of Vanipura village of Nadiad tehsil had made a video of Vaghela's daughter, and it was shared widely online after he uploaded the same a few days before.

Shailesh reportedly is the schoolmate of the BSF soldier's daughter, and the two were in a relationship.

When the fight broke out on December 24 at Shailesh's house, the teenager was not present at the scene. His family members, however, attacked the BSF personnel as well as his family. Vaghela's son Navdeep suffered a serious head injury and is currently undergoing treatment at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

The FIR was registered by Manjulaben, the wife of the deceased BSF jawan, at the Chaklasi police station, and a case was lodged under sections of the IPC.

Vaghela was a constable with the BSF 56 battalion.

