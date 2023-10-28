7 of a family in Surat found dead at home; police suspect mass suicide

AHMEDABAD

Seven members of a family, including three children, were found dead at their home in Surat city of Gujarat on Saturday, police said, adding that it is suspected to be a case of mass suicide.

The bodies of the seven people were found in an apartment complex, police said, adding that a note was also recovered from the scene which said that the family was taking the step due to financial distress.

According to preliminary investigation, six people died after consuming poisonous substance, while one was found hanging, police said. “A man, who worked as a contractor, his wife, his parents and the couple’s six-year-old son and two daughters aged 10 and 13 were found dead at their residence in Surat this afternoon (Saturday). We are trying to ascertain the exact cause of their death,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone-5, Surat said.

On Saturday morning, the neighbours noticed that a foul smell was coming from the family’s home, police said. They knocked on their door several times but got no response after which they contacted the cops, police added.

“The police was informed about the incident around 10am on Saturday. We suspect that the contractor gave poison to his family members before hanging himself. We have also found a note which says that the family was facing financial crisis... no one was named in the noteThe bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination,” Additional commissioner of police (crime), Sharad Singhal said.

