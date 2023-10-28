Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / 7 of a family in Surat found dead at home; police suspect mass suicide

7 of a family in Surat found dead at home; police suspect mass suicide

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 29, 2023 05:22 AM IST

Seven members of a family, including three children, were found dead in Surat, Gujarat. It is suspected to be a case of mass suicide due to financial distress.

AHMEDABAD

HT Image

Seven members of a family, including three children, were found dead at their home in Surat city of Gujarat on Saturday, police said, adding that it is suspected to be a case of mass suicide.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The bodies of the seven people were found in an apartment complex, police said, adding that a note was also recovered from the scene which said that the family was taking the step due to financial distress.

According to preliminary investigation, six people died after consuming poisonous substance, while one was found hanging, police said. “A man, who worked as a contractor, his wife, his parents and the couple’s six-year-old son and two daughters aged 10 and 13 were found dead at their residence in Surat this afternoon (Saturday). We are trying to ascertain the exact cause of their death,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone-5, Surat said.

On Saturday morning, the neighbours noticed that a foul smell was coming from the family’s home, police said. They knocked on their door several times but got no response after which they contacted the cops, police added.

“The police was informed about the incident around 10am on Saturday. We suspect that the contractor gave poison to his family members before hanging himself. We have also found a note which says that the family was facing financial crisis... no one was named in the noteThe bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination,” Additional commissioner of police (crime), Sharad Singhal said.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
home children family surat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP