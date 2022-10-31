70 die, many trapped as bridge collapses in Gujarat

At least 70 people were killed and dozens more were feared drowned after a crowded suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city on Sunday evening, barely four days after it was reopened following renovations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rescuers looked for survivors and bodies as darkness fell, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reinforcements being rushed in from other parts of the state.

Videos taken shortly after the incident showed many clinging on to a dangling section of the 756-feet-long bridge, which appeared to have snapped close to its centre at roughly 6.40pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat for a three-day visit, spoke to chief minister Bhupendra Patel and sought “urgent mobilisation” of rescue teams, a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

A probe has been initiated into the incident, officials said late on Sunday.

According to officials and people present at the site, there was a huge rush of people for a weekend at what has become a popular tourist attraction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pedestrian bridge was opened on October 26 – observed as the Gujarati New Year – after being shut for nearly six months while a private contractor Oreva Group carried out repair works.

Gujarat director general of police Ashish Bhatia said, “70 bodies have been recovered and there are more in the river. As of now, it is difficult to give a definite number of people who have died in the tragedy.”

While some eyewitnesses estimated there were 400-500 people on the bridge at the time of the incident, state home minister Harsh Sanghavi put the number at 150.

“Many people came here in view of the Diwali holidays and weekend; it’s a tourist-friendly place. The incident occurred probably because of the huge crowd at the bridge. When it collapsed, people fell over each other,” a witness said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The bridge suddenly collapsed and people in middle of the bridge fell into the river,” a local resident, Supran, added. “Some boys jumped on the bridge moments before it snapped,” he said, adding that there were more people than usual.

Additional chief secretary (home) Raj Kumar said that rescue operations began as soon as information about the collapse reached the control room.

“So far, 70 bodies have been recovered. The state disaster relief force and national disaster relief force is helping in rescuing the people. We have got additional police force from neighbouring districts,” he said.

Medical superintendent of Morbi Civil Hospital, Dr Pradip Dudhrajia, said most of the victims were children who died because of drowning. The condition of some of the injured was critical, he said, adding that the toll could rise by Monday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajkot MP Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya said teams of NDRF were conducting the rescue operation. “Machinery present at the spot to pump out water so that we can figure out the bodies underneath, as there’s a lot of silt. I believe the bridge got overloaded and that led to the incident. Many teams engaged in rescue,” he said.

NDRF teams were dispatched from state capital Gandhinagar and Vadodara, force director general Atul Karwal said, soon after Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted that teams would reach the spot to aid local administration in the rescue operations.

A separate NDRF team will be airlifted in some time and it will move via road from Rajkot to the accident site, NDRF DG Karwal said. The teams comprise senior officers and rescuers, and they are carrying the required equipment, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am deeply saddened by the accident in Morbi. I have spoken to Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Home, Gujarat and other officials in this regard. Local administration is engaged in relief work with full readiness, NDRF is also reaching the spot soon. The administration has been directed to provide immediate treatment to the injured,” Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a tweet, CM Patel said the district administration has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. “Relief and rescue operations by the administration are going on. The administration has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard,” he said.

PM Modi announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for the families of each of those who died, the PM’s office said. “PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the PMO said in a series of tweets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Residents in the area raised questioned over the quality of the renovation work.

“We have been seeing and using this bridge for several decades but never has there been any such mishap in the past,” said Pankaj Trivedi, a resident of Morbi who lives about 500m from the bridge.

The Morbi municipality in March this year engaged private firm, Oreva Group, for the maintenance, operation and security of the bridge for the next 15 years.

Chief officer of the municipality Sandeep Sinh Jhala said the bridge was reopened without informing the authorities.

“The bridge was given to Oreva company for operation and maintenance for 15 years. In March this year, it was closed for the public for renovation. It reopened after renovation on the Gujarati New Year day celebrated on October 26,” said Jhala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It was opened to the public after the completion of the renovation work. But we have no idea whether they had taken any fitness certificate (after the renovation work) before reopening for public,” he said.

Jhala said they were unable to contact the firm, but the records of the project had been seized.

There was no statement by the Oreva Group on the incident till the time of going to press.

The chief minister has set up a four-member committee, including roads and buildings secretary SB Vasava and commissioner of municipalities administration Rajkumar Beniwal, to look into the incident, officials familiar with the matter said. The committee will also look into the safety aspects of the bridge, the officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A political blame game erupted in the state after the incident, even as the chief minister urged parties to refrain from indulging in politics over the incident.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said the accident showed lackadaisical attitude of the BJP-led state government, while party president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to Congress workers to participate in the relief operations.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena sought a detailed inquiry into the incident. “There should be a detailed inquiry into the safety aspects of the bridge. Action should be taken against those responsible for the accident,” she told reporters in New Delhi.

Condolences for the deceased poured in from across the country.

President Droupadi Murmu, in a tweet, said, “The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims.”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar prayed for the safe rescue of all.

“Distressed to hear about the tragic incident in Morbi, Gujarat. I pray for the safe rescue of all and the speedy recovery of those injured. My thoughts are with the affected families,” the Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet quoting Dhankhar.