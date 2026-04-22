'70-80% of the politicians watch porn...': Pappu Yadav stirs another controversy after comments on women politicians

Bihar MP alias Pappu Yadav has repeatedly found himself at the centre of controversy over his public statements, which have often sparked nationwide outrage and, on several occasions, drawn legal trouble.

Yadav has come under fire after receiving a notice from the Bihar State Women’s Commission over his remarks related to the Women’s Reservation Bill.(PTI)

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This time, Yadav has come under fire after receiving a notice from the Bihar State Women’s Commission over his remarks related to the Women’s Reservation Bill. Defending the remarks, he stirred up another row by stating that 70 to 80 percent of politicians watch porn.

The controversial remark on women and his response to Women’s Commission notice

Responding to the notice served to him by the Bihar State Women’s Commission over his controversial remarks about women – where he suggested that most women in India cannot enter politics without going to a “male leader's room”, Yadav once again managed to make his statementns controversial, saying that 70-80 percent politicians watch porn and should be checked.

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{{^usCountry}} "..I have said this on the Floor of the House too that 70-80% of the politicians watch porn. So, get everyone checked. If there is porn on my phone, check me too...Who are these people who have served me a notice? Who are they with? There are several photos with former ministers. People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones...," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "..I have said this on the Floor of the House too that 70-80% of the politicians watch porn. So, get everyone checked. If there is porn on my phone, check me too...Who are these people who have served me a notice? Who are they with? There are several photos with former ministers. People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones...," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He reasoned his statements saying that it is the male politicians who do not let women enter into politics without exploiting them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He reasoned his statements saying that it is the male politicians who do not let women enter into politics without exploiting them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I am fighting women's fight...They exploit women...There is sexual exploitation against 755 male politicians and there are chargesheets against 155...The whole of India is tainted. If I speak of male politicians, why are they (Women's Commission) troubled?...These politicians exploit women and then they speak of Women's Reservation Bill..." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I am fighting women's fight...They exploit women...There is sexual exploitation against 755 male politicians and there are chargesheets against 155...The whole of India is tainted. If I speak of male politicians, why are they (Women's Commission) troubled?...These politicians exploit women and then they speak of Women's Reservation Bill..." {{/usCountry}}

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Comments that triggered the notice

While speaking on the Women’s Reservation Bill on Tuesday, Yadav remarked that women will never be respected in politics, as they are often "preyed" upon by politicians.

His statement, "90% of women cannot start in politics without going to a male leader's room" -- triggered widespread controversy, with political leaders accusing him of making anti-women remarks.

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"...In India, women are called goddesses, but they will never be respected here. System and society are responsible for this."

"Who is indulging in domestic violence? Who preys on women, from America to India, it is politicians! 90% of women cannot start in politics without going to a male leader's room," he said.

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"A culture of exploiting women has become ingrained," he added.

"Go to school, and your daughter faces exploitation; go to college, and exploitation in the name of ragging; go to the office, exploitation is there as well...," Yadav said. "Leaders behave like vultures toward women."

Not the first controversy

This is not the first time that Yadav has courted controversy with his remarks.

In 2025, during the Maha Kumbh stampede, Yadav said that politicians and wealthy individuals should take a dip in the Sangam and "die at Maha Kumbh" to achieve "moksha".

He said, "I won't name the 'baba' but will quote him... He said all those who died in the stampede have attained 'mokhsa'. So, I want that most 'babas', politicians and those with big money should also take dip (in the Sangam) and die there to attain 'moksha' or 'kalyan'. I am saying such 'babas' should get 'moksha'."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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