New Delhi, More than 70,500 corruption complaints were received against government bodies last year, with banks and the Railways topping the chart, according to a report by the Central Vigilance Commission .

70,584 corruption complaints received against govt depts in 2025; banks, Railways top chart

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Out of the 70,584 complaints received by the chief vigilance officers – who act as the distant arm of the Commission – 64,905 were disposed of as on December 31, 2025, the report said.

"The remaining 5,679 complaints were under process at the end of 2025, including 2,002 for more than three months," the CVC annual report 2025 said.

The CVOs are expected to complete investigations within three months.

The Commission conducts a periodical review of complaints pending with the CVOs to ensure their expeditious disposal, the report said.

A maximum of 9,933 complaints were received by the CVOs of banks, of which 9,520 were disposed of and 413 were pending, including 52 for more than three months, it said.

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{{^usCountry}} The CVOs received 9,381 complaints related to the Railways, of which 8,754 were disposed of and 627 were pending , as on December 31, 2025, the report said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CVOs received 9,381 complaints related to the Railways, of which 8,754 were disposed of and 627 were pending , as on December 31, 2025, the report said. {{/usCountry}}

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A total of 6,531 complaints were related to housing and urban affairs and 4,834 were against local bodies except the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi .

The local bodies include Delhi Jal Board , Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd , Delhi Transco Limited , Delhi Transport Corporation , Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board , Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation , Municipal Corporation of Delhi , and the New Delhi Municipal Council .

As many as 4,118 complaints received last year were related to employees working in the coal sector, 3,107 in finance, 2,804 against Delhi government and 2,722 related to the petroleum ministry, according to the probity watchdog's report, which was made public recently.

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A total of 2,633 complaints were against Delhi Police, 2,139 against road transport and highways, and 2,036 related to the Ministry of Home Affairs, excluding Delhi Police, it said.

There were 2,030 corruption complaints against human resource development, 1,894 against the labour ministry, 1,536 against insurance companies while 1,469 were related to telecommunication, the report said.

A total of 1,410 such complaints were related to the defence ministry, 1,123 against the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, 1,023 related to the steel ministry, and 1,003 against the department of posts, it said.

The report also shared details of complaints received by the CVOs from the CVC for "necessary action" in 2025.

Of the total 18,651 such complaints, a maximum of 4,110 were related to local bodies except the GNCTD, 1,749 against banks, 1,428 related to the Railways, 1,318 against petroleum ministry, 1,307 related to Delhi government and 1,016 against the defence ministry, among others, the report said.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.