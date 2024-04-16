70-storey skyscraper temple being built at cost of 668 crore in Vrinadavan

A 70-storey skyscraper temple, Vrindavan Heritage Tower or the Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir is being built at a cost of $80 million ( ₹668.64 crore) in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. A 70-storey skyscraper temple, Vrindavan Heritage Tower or the Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir is being built at a cost of USD 80 million in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. (temple website)

The temple is expected to emerge as a major display of Indian culture internationally and would boost tourism in India and local economy, a top ISKCON leader said.

In an interview with news agency PTI, vice chairman and co-mentor of the Global Hare Krishna Movement and senior vice president of ISKCON Bangalore, Chanchalapathi Dasa highlighted the need of religious infrastructures to boost tourism in India.

“And another example, I'll tell you, our honourable prime minister has been making a statement, giving a call to the Indian diaspora. Please bring five Americans from America to bring them to India and show them India. When you bring them to India, of course anybody who's coming from any part of the world, when they're coming to India, they're looking for spirituality," he added.

“Of course they may see good airports. All those things are also impressive and interesting and it should be there. They're also looking for spirituality. So we must have spiritual infrastructures, religious infrastructures, which you can be proud of, to bring foreigners and show them," the ISKCON leader said,



"And when you bring them to Vrindavan, you must be able to show this kind of a world-class infrastructure built around the message of Krishna. And so that is another important objective,” he added, explaining about the upcoming Vrindavan Heritage Tower.

The top ISKCON leader expressed hope that India’s heritage infrastructure will become a magnet for world’s thinkers and leaders. “India’s heritage infrastructure will attract the world’s thinkers, leaders, and others to engage in philosophical discussions and cultural exchange programs, he noted. Dasa said Vrindavan Heritage Tower is an octagonal structure with a north wing, south wing, east wing and west wing. These are the four temples. Then there are three temples and one memorial Srila Prabhupada on the fourth site,” he said.

He informed that the temple complex would house comfortable accommodation facilities also.

Dasa cited Uttar Pradesh government's tourism estimates and said, “Currently, we have been told that 20 million people come to Vrindavan. The Government of Uttar Pradesh tourism estimates says that in the next six to 10 years, it is going to become five times more, which is 100 million. Our plans are to be able to cater to a very large number."

The temple complex will have one of the biggest parking facilities, multi-level parking, which can accommodate 3,000 cars at a time.