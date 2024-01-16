Monkey steals man's iPhone in Vrindavan temple, here's what happened next. Watch

Visitors at Sri Rangnath Ji Mandir in Vrindavan were shocked when a mischievous monkey stole a man's iPhone. The animal showed no signs of returning the phone unless there was something in it for the furry culprit. A video of this incident was shared on Instagram by user Vikas. Soon after it was posted, it quickly garnered significant attention on social media and left many chuckling. Monkey perched on top of a building with a man's iPhone. (Instagram/@Vikas)

The clip opens to show two monkeys perched on top of a building. One of the monkeys can be seen holding the person's iPhone. The man, whose phone the monkey took, tries to reason with the animal by giving it a Frooti. He throws the drink towards the monkey. Once the animal gets a hold of it, it instantly drops the phone. (Also Read: Monkeys ignore woman offering them food, she calls it ‘cutest insult’)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on January 6. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 8.4 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Monkey negotiates with woman, takes food to return her phone)

Here's how people reacted to the post:

An individual wrote, "This is the business."

A second said, "This happened to me as well."

"This is called barter system," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Monkeys have new ideas on how to get food."

A fifth shared, "The deal is to know how to exchange something that the monkey likes."

Many others reacted to the clip using laughing emojis. What are your thoughts on this clip?