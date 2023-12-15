Monkeys ignore woman offering them food, she calls it ‘cutest insult’

Offering food to stray dogs, cats or even monkeys is a common sight but what is uncommon is the animals completely ignoring the person doing so. A video shared online shows such a situation where a group of monkeys smelled the food offered by a woman and decided to not eat it. She shared the video of the hilarious incident on Instagram and even labelled it as ‘cutest insult’. The image shows a woman offering food to a group of monkeys. (Instagram/@saloni_satpute_official)

Saloni Satpute, whose Instagram bio says she is a choreographer, shared the video. “Have you faced such kind of cutest insult? One of my cutest memories,” she wrote as she posted the video.

The clip opens to show her offering a biscuit to a monkey sitting on a divider on the side of a road. The primate, however, ignores her and moves on. Soon, a few more monkeys appear in the scene and they display the same behaviour.

Amid this, one monkey stops to take the food from her hand and sniffs it. Almost instantly, it throws away the food at the woman and goes on about its business. The monkey that comes next does exactly the same thing.

A text insert in Hindi also appears on the screen which when translated roughly means, “How insulting’.

Take a look at this funny interaction between the woman and the monkeys:

The video was shared six days ago and since then, has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated nearly 17.3 million views. The post has also gathered tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this video of the monkeys?

“Emotional damage,” wrote an Instagram user, along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “Moye Moye,” posted another, referencing a viral meme. “This is so funny,” added a third. Many reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.