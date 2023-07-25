Bird completely ignores woman as it steals pasta from her plate

Have you seen videos of birds stealing food from people? Usually, such videos show the birds swooping swiftly towards the food and snatching whatever food item the humans are having. This video, however, is a little different. Though it shows a tiny bird stealing pasta from a woman’s plate, the creature does it very slowly and patiently - without paying any attention to the human. The image shows a bird stealing pasta from a woman. (Screengrab)

Originally posted on Tiktok, the video later made its way onto Twitter too. “Damn if this wasn’t recorded no one would believe it,” reads the caption posted on Twitter. The video opens to show a woman sitting at a table with a plate of pasta in front of her. Her hands are placed over her mouth as she is reacting to the incident unfolding in front of her. Turns out, a tiny bird is perched on the edge of her plate and is eating the pasta. This goes on for a few seconds before the bird flies away. The video ends with the woman finishing the rest of her food.

Take a look at this video of a bird stealing food from a woman:

The video was posted on July 24. Since being posted, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 32.2 million views and the numbers keep increasing. Additionally, it has received several comments from people.

How did Twitter users react to this video of a bird stealing pasta?

“She's a pure soul,” posted a Twitter user. “Adorable,” shared another. “Awww he’s probably hungry, sweet reaction,” joined a third. “It is nice to share with others,” wrote a fourth. A few, however, expressed that it is probably not a good idea to keep on eating after the bird ate from the plate. Just like this individual who commented, “Definitely wouldn’t have kept eating it... new plate me now.”