Bird kicks its friend, steals food, and flies away. Watch

There are several videos on the internet that showcase the general behaviour of animals. Many such videos often stun people and some might be outright funny. Now, a clip featuring two birds has gone viral and has surely left people chuckling. It shows a bird, kicking its friend and stealing away their food. Bird kicks its friend and steals food.(Reddit)

"This is Sparta!" shared Reddit user jpatel35. The clip begins to show a person giving a piece of fried potato to a bird sitting on their car's window. As soon as the bird is about to bite the potato, another bird comes flying and kicks it away. Then, it steals the food and flies away with it.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 1400 times. Many people have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "That’s the go to maneuver for birds; just swoop in and body check the other bird to get the food, or in this case dropkick." A second added, "This is a really cool shot. Being able to see the other bird through the mirror is a unique perspective." "This is madness!" expressed a third. A fourth posted, "Someone valued what is being offered! This is a metaphor for relationships if I’ve ever seen one."

