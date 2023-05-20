70-year-old Congress minister goes skydiving in Australia, CM Baghel says ‘wow!’

In a daring and unexpected move, Chhattisgarh health minister T.S. Singh Deo embarked on an adrenaline-fueled skydiving adventure in Australia. The seasoned leader set aside his usual duties to embrace an exhilarating experience thousands of feet above the ground. TS Singh Deo skydiving in Australia.(Twitter / @TS_SinghDeo)

Accompanied by experienced instructors from a renowned skydiving centre in Australia, Singh Deo's skydiving escapade took place in a picturesque location known for its breathtaking views and challenging jumps. The 70-year-old politician geared up in a specialized jumpsuit, harnessed securely to his instructor, and prepared to take the plunge.

As the aircraft ascended to the desired altitude, Singh Deo, known for his composed demeanour in the political arena, showcased a different side of his personality as he prepared to freefall from the plane. With the airplane door opened, he took a leap of faith into the vast expanse of the Australian skies.

As the parachute deployed, Singh Deo gracefully glided through the air, floating gently towards the landing zone. The instructor expertly guided him back to solid ground, ensuring a safe and successful completion of the skydiving adventure.

The minister, who is also the titular Maharaja of Surguja, shared the video on social media saying “it was truly an extraordinary adventure.”

“There were no bounds to the sky's reach. Never!” he posted on Twitter.

“I had the incredible opportunity to go skydiving in Australia, and it was truly an extraordinary adventure. It was an exhilarating and immensely enjoyable experience.”

Reacting to the video, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said in a tweet in Hindi, “Waah Maharaja sahab! aapne toh kamaal kar diya! Hausle yun hi buland rahein. Shubhkaamnaayein. (Wow Maharaja sahab!! You did amazing! Just keep your spirits high. Best wishes.)”

