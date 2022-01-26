Home/India News/ Republic Day 2022 Live Updates: Greetings pour in from political circle, stage set for parade
73rd Republic Day Live Updates: On the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind approved conferment of 128 Padma awards, along with 384 gallantry and other defence decorations to armed forces personnel and others.
India is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day today as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of independence. The Republic Day parade this year is all set to showcase India's military might, cultural diversity and many unique initiatives to mark the celebration of the 75th year of independence.
The Republic Day parade will start half an hour later than usual this year, as decided by the defence ministry. Instead of 10am, the January 26 parade will begin at 10:30am for better visibility amid foggy weather. The Delhi Police has already beefed up security around the area and closed roads and metro gates near Rajpath.
The celebrations commenced on January 23 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, unveiled the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday.
As many as 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force will conduct a flypast at the event. The Centre has installed 10 large LED screens, five on each side of Rajpath, for spectators at the location. The guest list was cut short this year to ensure necessary Covid protocols.
On the eve of Republic Day celebrations, President Ram Nath Kovind approved awards of 384 gallantry and other defence decorations to armed forces personnel and others.
The Centre also announced the Padma awards on Tuesday. The President approved the conferment of 128 Padma awards this year, including two duo cases, in which the award is counted as one. The list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards.
Jan 26, 2022 07:45 AM IST
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh extend greetings on Republic Day
आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!
Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! #RepublicDay
“Happy 73rd Republic Day to all. I bow down to the jawans who gave their all to keep the pride, unity and integrity of the Republic of India. Let us all today resolve to ensure our commitment to the democratic values of freedom. Jai Hind,” said home minister Amit Shah.
Rajnath Singh extended wishes saying, “This is an occasion to celebrate our democracy and cherish the ideas and values enshrined in our Constitution. Praying for the continued progress and prosperity of our country.”
Jan 26, 2022 07:04 AM IST
Nepal President, PM extend Republic Day greetings
Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari, PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Foreign Minister Dr. Narayan Khadka, extend felicitations on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.
Jan 26, 2022 06:45 AM IST
Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of Republic Day parade
Security arrangements have been tightened in Delhi ahead of the grand celebrations amid a warning regarding drone attacks in the national capital. Multi-layer security systems, including an anti-drone system, have been installed and are searching for suspicious people.
73rd Republic Day Live Updates: On the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind approved conferment of 128 Padma awards, along with 384 gallantry and other defence decorations to armed forces personnel and others.
