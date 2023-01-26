74th Republic Day: Know the chief guest, theme and other details

The 74th Republic Day parade will display India's military might and cultural diversity from the revamped Kartavya Path in the national capital, for the first time on Thursday. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the grand day.

Chief guest:

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi is the chief guest for Republic Day this year. He arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday. This is the first time that any Egyptian president has been invited as a chief guest for Republic Day.

Egypt is among the nine countries invited to the G20 Summit under India’s presidency in 2023. Both India and Egypt are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Sisi is a retired military officer who served as the commander-in-chief of the Egyptian army till his incumbent as president in 2014.

Republic Day theme:

This year, the Republic Day celebration is themed around ‘Jan-Bhagidari (participation of people)'. As India celebrated 75 years of independence in 2022 as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the celebrations this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while greeting the nation said, “This Republic Day is special because we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.”

The Parade

The Republic Day parade – a major highlight of the celebration - will begin at Kartavya Path in Delhi at 10.30am. It will be a unique mix of the country's military prowess and cultural diversity, depicting the nation's growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti, and the emergence of a 'New India'.

As many as 23 tableaux – 17 from states and Union territories, and six from various ministries and departments, will be part of the grand parade. 503 dancers, showcasing the theme of ‘Nari Shakti’, will put up a jubilant cultural show during the parade.

The traditional 21-gun salute to the president will be given with 105-mm Made-in-India Field Guns. Before 2023, British guns were used to accord the 21-gun salute to the President before the parade. Moreover, the Border Security Force's camel contingent will have women participants for the first time.

