75-year-old dies of heart attack while attending CJP protest in Mumbai

A 75-year-old Thane resident died of a heart attack after he complained of chest pain while attending the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Shivaji Park on Thursday evening, police said.

Supporters of India's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) attend a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, India, October 2, 2026. (REUTERS)

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Gopalakrishna Subbaiya Pillai, a resident of Dosti West County in Thane, had arrived at the venue around 4.30pm to participate in the protest. Around 5pm, while approaching Gate No. 6, Pillai complained of chest pain and felt unwell. His friend and police personnel deployed at the venue rushed to his aid. A doctor present at the protest provided preliminary treatment, following which Pillai was taken to Sushrusha Hospital in Shivaji Park. He died during treatment, with doctors attributing the death to a heart attack, police said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered. His body was handed over to his family, police said.