Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi highlights importance of water conservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the country through the 79th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. Modi began the address by conveying his best wishes to the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

As the country gears up to celebrate Kargil Diwas tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday that the Kargil war is a symbol of valour and discipline of the country's armed forces.

He also cited a recent survey carried out by the Centre which showed that 75% of those who sent their suggestions and messages to the suggestions to the monthly radio programme are below 35 years.

During the 78th edition of the programme, Modi said on June 27 that players taking part in the Tokyo Olympics have struggled to get to where they are and advised the citizens to not pressurise the players knowingly or unknowingly.

Pointing out that it is crucial that vaccine hesitancy, which is based on rumours in addressed, PM Modi said India achieved the feat of inoculating million people in a single day.





