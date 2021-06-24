7th pay commission matrix: Govt to hold key meeting on employees' DA on June 26

The central government will decide on giving pending dearness allowance (DA) along with arrears at a key meeting scheduled to be held on June 26. The payment of DA of central government employees has not been revised since January 2020.

The participants of the meeting will include the finance ministry, National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) and the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT). The final decision on the DA will be taken during the meeting.

The central government employees are expected to receive Dearness Allowance (DA) from July 1. The benefits will be paid in three installments based on calcuation according to 7th pay commission.

The three installments of dearness allowance for central government employees and DR for pensioners, due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, were frozen in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The central government employees are going to get the benefit of two years' DA directly as the dearness allowance of the central government employees had increased by 4% in January 2020, then there was an increase of 3% in the second half i.e. in June 2020. In January 2021, the dearness allowance increased once again by 4%.

Speaking on the pay matrix and DA arrears of the 7th Pay Commission, Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary-Staff Side, National Council of JCM, said that a simple calculation can show the DA arrears that central government employees can expect.