DA benefits to central govt employees from July 1: How to calculate

The Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) benefit of near 52 lakh central government employees and around 60 lakh central government pensioners will be restored from July 1.

The payment of DA of central government employees has not been revised since January 2020.

The employees will be getting their DA arrears for the period between January 1, 2020 to January 1, 2021 in three instalments based on calculation according to the 7th pay commission.

According to Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary (Staff Side), National Council of JCM, Central Government employees should check their respective 7th pay commission salary matrix while calculating their salaries and pensions.

"To know how much monthly salary will grow post-DA restoration, a central government employee is advised to check one's monthly basic salary, which is decided by the 7th pay commission pay matrix. After checking out their monthly basic salary, they are advised to check their existing DA. Currently, it's 17 per cent. Post-DA restoration, the DA will go up to 28 per cent. So, monthly DA will go up by 11 per cent. So, the DA allowance per month of a central government employee will go up to 11% of their basic salary from July 2021," he added.

He further said that the same formula is applied while deciding the dearness relief (DR) benefit of a central government pensioner.

7th pay commission DA calculator

Keeping the 7th pay commission salary calculation, if a central government employee's monthly basic pay is ₹20,000, then its monthly DA will go up to 28% of ₹20,000. This means a rise in monthly DA will be 11% of ₹20,000 or ₹2,200. Similarly, other central government employees who have different monthly basic salary mentioned in their 7th CPC pay matrix can check how much their salary will go up after the DA restoration.