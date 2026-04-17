8 killed after tempo traveller plunges into gorge in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi condoles

Eight people were killed and several others injured after a tempo traveller plunged into a gorge in Valparai, Tamil Nadu.

The tempo traveller was carrying a group of 13 tourists from Kerala.( )

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The accident occurred when the tempo traveller was returning from Valparai and met with an accident at a steep curve on the hilly road, according to ANI.

The vehicle was carrying a group of 13 tourists, from Perinthalmanna, Keralam, who were returning after sightseeing.

The vehicle lost control at the 13th hairpin bend and plunged to the 9th hairpin bend, Valparai Police reportedly said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

“Distressed to hear about the mishap in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The deceased include one man and seven women. The driver and four others sustained injuries. Those injured have been rescued and shifted to the Government Hospital in Pollachi for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deceased include one man and seven women. The driver and four others sustained injuries. Those injured have been rescued and shifted to the Government Hospital in Pollachi for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Keralam chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and offered condolences to the bereaved families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keralam chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and offered condolences to the bereaved families. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a statement issued by the CMO, CM Vijayan said he had directed the authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. He also assured that the government will provide necessary assistance to the families of the deceased. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement issued by the CMO, CM Vijayan said he had directed the authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. He also assured that the government will provide necessary assistance to the families of the deceased. {{/usCountry}}

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