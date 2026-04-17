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8 killed after tempo traveller plunges into gorge in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi condoles

The accident occurred while tourists from Kerala returning from Valparai met with an accident at a steep curve on the hilly road, according to ANI.

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 10:32 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Eight people were killed and several others injured after a tempo traveller plunged into a gorge in Valparai, Tamil Nadu.

The tempo traveller was carrying a group of 13 tourists from Kerala.( )

The accident occurred when the tempo traveller was returning from Valparai and met with an accident at a steep curve on the hilly road, according to ANI.

The vehicle was carrying a group of 13 tourists, from Perinthalmanna, Keralam, who were returning after sightseeing.

The vehicle lost control at the 13th hairpin bend and plunged to the 9th hairpin bend, Valparai Police reportedly said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

“Distressed to hear about the mishap in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

 
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