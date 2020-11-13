e-paper
Home / India News / 8 Pakistani soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates against LoC ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir

8 Pakistani soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates against LoC ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir

“The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes,” Indian Army sources said.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 18:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint along a highway leading to Ladakh. “10-12 Pakistan Army soldiers injured in the Indian Army firing in which a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed,” officials said. (REUTERS)
         

At least eight Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in retaliatory firing on Saturday by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported.

“The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes,” Indian Army sources said, reported news agency ANI.

“10-12 Pakistan Army soldiers injured in the Indian Army firing in which a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed,” ANI reported, quoting sources.

Also read: 4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling along Line of Control; several injured

At least four security forces personnel, including a BSF sub-inspector, were killed on Friday in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC. Four civilians have also been killed in the multiple ceasefire violations reported from Gurez sector to Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Many others have been injured. Indian Army sources said around 10 to 12 Pakistan Army soldiers have been injured in the Indian Army firing. A large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launch pads have been destroyed, Indian Army sources have claimed.

The escalation in tensions came only five days after three Indian troops and three terrorists were killed in an exchange along the LoC.

